SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the third quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.33. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

