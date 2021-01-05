Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $790,372.11

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $790,372.11 and approximately $63,513.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00317895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00527335 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282483 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00050220 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.