SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

SMART Global stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.23 million, a PE ratio of -552.00 and a beta of 0.87. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

