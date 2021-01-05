Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.82. 841,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 708,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

