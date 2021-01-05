SmartCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,506.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $19,506.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

