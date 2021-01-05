SmartMesh Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $79,624.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00327959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00023832 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.