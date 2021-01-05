Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMFKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 34,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,032. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

