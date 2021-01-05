Sociall Hits Market Cap of $303,735.37 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $303,735.37 and approximately $3.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

