Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 101,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.