Solaris 1-Day Volume Tops $18.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 143.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $440,075.02 and $18.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded 155.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,858,672 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,665 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.