Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded Solvay to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SOLVY stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

