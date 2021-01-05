Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.00

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 205.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 1221016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.45.

In other Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) news, insider Christopher Mills purchased 36,776 shares of Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £67,300.08 ($87,927.99).

About Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI)

Sourcebio International Plc provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

