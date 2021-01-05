Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,405. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

