Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after acquiring an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 10,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

