SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stake Lessened by DeGreen Capital Management LLC

DeGreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIB. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,967.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,257. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

