SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.58

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.58 and last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 2089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

