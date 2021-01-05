SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.69

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and traded as high as $57.91. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF shares last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 2,650,949 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 619,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,847,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,772,000.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

