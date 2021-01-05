SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.66

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and traded as high as $64.68. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 3,431,085 shares.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

