Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.89. Spectrum Brands posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,441. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 215.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

