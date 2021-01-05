Sphere Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $5,390.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34,167.96 or 0.99217051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000165 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010459 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00069992 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

