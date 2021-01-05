Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SII. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Sprott stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 119,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,815. The stock has a market cap of $771.00 million and a PE ratio of 68.68. Sprott has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.