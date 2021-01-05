SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post sales of $350.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.20 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $364.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million.

Several analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 33.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

