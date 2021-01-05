Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 445,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,790,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $411.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

