Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $1.41 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

