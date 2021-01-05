Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of STN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. 754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,414. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,522,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 146,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 112,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stantec by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

