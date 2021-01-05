Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 5.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 963,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 809,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.