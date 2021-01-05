StarDEX Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, StarDEX has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $302,798.66 and $4,402.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00331597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00036198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00025130 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve. StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io.

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

