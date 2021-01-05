Status Price Up 20.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Status has a total market cap of $138.01 million and approximately $33.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

