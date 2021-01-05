Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.39.

SF opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

