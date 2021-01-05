STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Receives €32.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.05 ($37.71).

Several research firms have issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €31.74 ($37.34). 3,882,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.20.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

