STRAKS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. STRAKS has a market cap of $45,292.96 and $4.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,392.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,015.14 or 0.03233727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00480988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.01290606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.94 or 0.00423483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00021866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00186034 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000091 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.