STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Gap Down to $1.50

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.41. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 575 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

