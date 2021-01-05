STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSKN. ValuEngine raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.30.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

