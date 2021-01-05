Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of SYK opened at $239.02 on Monday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $245.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,030,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 110,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

