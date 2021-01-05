Stuart J. Bridges Acquires 5,570 Shares of UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £10,972.90 ($14,336.16).

LON UTL opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £171.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. UIL Limited (UTL.L)’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

UIL Limited (UTL.L) Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

