Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $504,981.44

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $504,981.44 and $701.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

