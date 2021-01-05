Summit Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,369 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

NYSE SUM opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

