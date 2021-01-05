Piper Sandler Boosts Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $33.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $35.70.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

