SUN (SUN) Price Hits $6.08 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. SUN has a market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $45.39 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $6.08 or 0.00018970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00030285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00126597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.10 or 0.00253195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.91 or 0.00521114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00275639 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017990 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,644,723 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f.

SUN Token Trading

SUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

