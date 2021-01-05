SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 10,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 292,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

