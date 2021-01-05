Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Up 9%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 12,768,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,845,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

