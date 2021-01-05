Suretly Market Capitalization Hits $90,244.13 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $90,244.13 and $2,776.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

