SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.64

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 9379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVMK shares. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,256 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,550,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,949,000 after buying an additional 601,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SVMK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SVMK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

