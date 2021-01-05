SwftCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.44 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $4.63 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00352707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024851 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

