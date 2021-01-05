SwiftCash Reaches Market Cap of $205,980.40 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. SwiftCash has a market cap of $205,980.40 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,616,667 coins and its circulating supply is 165,896,236 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

