Swipe Market Cap Tops $63.37 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002223 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $63.37 million and approximately $46.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

