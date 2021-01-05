Synthetix Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for about $12.67 or 0.00038782 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $336.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 67.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00045045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00355211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $721.34 or 0.02208720 BTC.

Synthetix is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

