Tael Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $18.11, $4.92, $24.72 and $6.32. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00357599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $34.91, $62.56, $5.22, $45.75, $4.92, $7.20, $24.72, $10.00, $13.96, $18.11 and $119.16. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

