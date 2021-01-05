Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Up 6.1%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.40. 109,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 113,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

About Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

