Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,957. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

